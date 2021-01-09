Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,158,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $355.13 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.38.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

