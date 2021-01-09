Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $369.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.35 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.