Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $363.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average of $320.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

