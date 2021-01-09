Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

Shares of CAT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $197.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

