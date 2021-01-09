Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $19,918,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $214.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

