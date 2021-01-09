Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.