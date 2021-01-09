Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.