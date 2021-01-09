Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUK. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

