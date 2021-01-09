CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.