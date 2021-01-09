Cardstack (CARD) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper and CoinEx. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $90,251.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

