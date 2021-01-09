Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $77.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

