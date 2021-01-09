Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $77.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.
CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
CDLX opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
