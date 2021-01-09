Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $289,278.36 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $289,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,456,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96.

On Monday, November 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 237 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $23,797.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.