Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.09

Shares of Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

