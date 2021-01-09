Carbios SAS’s (COOSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of COOSF stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.45. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $60.60.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.