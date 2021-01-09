Carbios SAS’s (COOSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of COOSF stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.45. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

