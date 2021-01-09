Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.71.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.89. 916,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -722.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,561.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock worth $5,929,597.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

