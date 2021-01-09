Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 116,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

