Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

