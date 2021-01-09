Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $13.55. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11,107 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canterbury Park stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Canterbury Park as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

