Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $13.55. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11,107 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.51.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.
About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
