Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

