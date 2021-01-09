Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.23

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 16635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

