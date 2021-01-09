Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Shares of TSE:CFX traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,191. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

