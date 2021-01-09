Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.
CP opened at $376.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
