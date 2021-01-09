Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

CP opened at $376.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

