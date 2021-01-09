Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$662.70 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

