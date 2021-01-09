Canaccord Genuity Boosts Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$3.40

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.67. The company has a market cap of C$315.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

