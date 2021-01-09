Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.70

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

CR stock opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

