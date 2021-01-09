Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $588.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9,137.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 327,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.