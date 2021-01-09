Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

