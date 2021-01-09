Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Receives C$0.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.52.

CFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$169.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

