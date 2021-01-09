Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

