CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAIXY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 72,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,512. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.