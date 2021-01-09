CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14. CACI International has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

