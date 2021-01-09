Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 130,214 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

