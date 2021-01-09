C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.36. 1,249,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,303. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

