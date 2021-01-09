Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

