BTIG Research Begins Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AMWL stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. American Well has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

