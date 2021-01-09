Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.