Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) alerts:

BF/B traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 773,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.1795 dividend. This is a boost from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

About Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.