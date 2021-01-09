Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 121,154 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,511,546 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $333,295,893.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

