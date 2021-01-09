Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Critical Analysis

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 1 0 0 1.25 Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.08%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.10% 9.06% 1.47% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.30 $219.77 million $1.99 17.18 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

