Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on March 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of RA opened at $18.09 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.