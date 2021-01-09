Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on March 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RA opened at $18.09 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

