Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 905,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,494. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $799.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

