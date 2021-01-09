Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

DISCA stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

