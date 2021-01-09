Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $98.27

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 82.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

