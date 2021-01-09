Brokerages Set Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Target Price at €9.17

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.78).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B4B3 shares. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.80 ($13.88). 4,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($15.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

