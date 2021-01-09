Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Target Price at €130.28

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.92 ($154.02).

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

FRA:LEG traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €121.82 ($143.32). The stock had a trading volume of 166,738 shares. LEG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €121.29 and its 200-day moving average is €120.89.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

