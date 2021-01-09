Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $47.40

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.