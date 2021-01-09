Brokerages Set Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Target Price at $2.82

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 771,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 714,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.