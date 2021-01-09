Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $35.57

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

