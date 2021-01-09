Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price at $61.60

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of FMTX opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

