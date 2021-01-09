Brokerages Set FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

FFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $12,773,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $4,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 87,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.19. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. Equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

